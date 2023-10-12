Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,511 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Marathon Petroleum worth $59,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $16,992,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $149.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.47 and its 200-day moving average is $128.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $103.33 and a 12 month high of $159.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.61 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

