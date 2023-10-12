Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,678 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $63,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $71.47 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.92.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,859 shares of company stock worth $13,991,222 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

