General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Increased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $237.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.24. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

