Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $81.23 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.