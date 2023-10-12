Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.1% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.8% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 275,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CL opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.67.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.