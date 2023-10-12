J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.3 %

AbbVie stock opened at $149.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $263.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.13. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.