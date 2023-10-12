Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 6,140 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,143,000 after buying an additional 292,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $149.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.13. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $263.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

