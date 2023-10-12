J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 471 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,960 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $341,602,000 after buying an additional 127,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $240.82 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.75 and its 200 day moving average is $218.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

