Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 335 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Chevron were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 908.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after buying an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average of $161.10. The company has a market capitalization of $300.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

