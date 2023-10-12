Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,908 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $300.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.