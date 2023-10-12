Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after buying an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 680,579 shares of company stock worth $146,958,932. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $206.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 130.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

