Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,457,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,177 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,651,000 after acquiring an additional 493,252 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CL opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.