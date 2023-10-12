Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $191.00 to $173.00. The stock traded as low as $136.43 and last traded at $137.84, with a volume of 512300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.43.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $216.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.22.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.90.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

