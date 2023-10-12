Algorand Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0948 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $750.89 million and $20.37 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00033510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00024219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,919,351,641 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

