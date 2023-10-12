LMG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,195 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $88.33. 947,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.30. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
