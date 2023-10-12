LMG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 49,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after acquiring an additional 117,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.58. 1,973,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,463,557. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.40. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.37 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

