Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 356.9% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FSUGY

Fortescue Metals Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Fortescue Metals Group Increases Dividend

Shares of FSUGY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.22. 19,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.47. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.2738 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous dividend of $1.01.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.