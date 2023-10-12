LMG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 978 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,919,000 after purchasing an additional 346,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sysco by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,261,000 after buying an additional 100,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,537,000 after buying an additional 526,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.12. 763,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,834. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

