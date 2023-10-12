LMG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,871 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $332,438,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after buying an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $151,147,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $173,967,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,484,000 after acquiring an additional 588,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Argus upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Melius assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.77.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.9 %

ABNB traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.59. The company had a trading volume of 791,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,391. The company has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,591,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,591,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,688,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,137,079 shares of company stock valued at $162,941,538 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

