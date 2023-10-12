Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,727 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,575. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.11 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.00.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

