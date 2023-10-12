Next Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.68. 1,524,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,263. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

