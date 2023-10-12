Next Capital Management LLC Sells 14,485 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Next Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.57. 458,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,623. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

