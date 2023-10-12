CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Stock Position Raised by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,736 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources makes up approximately 2.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.42% of CNX Resources worth $12,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,414,000 after buying an additional 2,279,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after buying an additional 1,454,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,794,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,534,000 after buying an additional 744,682 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 45,805 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 98,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,485. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

