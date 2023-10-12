Next Capital Management LLC Sells 1,665 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Next Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $92.48. 156,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,887. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.10. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

