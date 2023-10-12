Capital Management Corp VA Purchases 2,790 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $50.09. 677,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,198. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

