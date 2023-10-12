Next Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Next Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,754,000 after purchasing an additional 565,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,126,000 after purchasing an additional 161,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,094,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,616,000 after buying an additional 449,248 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.09. 677,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,198. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.