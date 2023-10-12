Next Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.6% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,679,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,009,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

