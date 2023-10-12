Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 451 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 0.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.01. The company had a trading volume of 83,986 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

