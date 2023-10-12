Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Miller Wealth Advisors LLC

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,603 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 1.4% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.41. 2,754,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,213,734. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

