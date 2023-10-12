Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys 1,970 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock remained flat at $35.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,792. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

