Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 387 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $22,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Stephens raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.41.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of COF traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 173,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,505. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

