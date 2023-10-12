Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in CME Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $217.10 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $218.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.58.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.18.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

