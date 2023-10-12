Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $572,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $109.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

