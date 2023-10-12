New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,039 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $69,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 160,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 271,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 67.6% in the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 39,726 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.67.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

