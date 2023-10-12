New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,024 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,024 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $75,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 179.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $706,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $261.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

