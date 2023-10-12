Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 691 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,419 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:COP traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.23. 502,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,727,092. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

