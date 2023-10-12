Capital City Trust Co. FL Trims Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Up 6.6 %

FAST traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.71. 3,169,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.74.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fastenal

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.