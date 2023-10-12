Core Alternative Capital Has $13.62 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $13,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $4,680,560.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,660.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $4,680,560.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at $8,619,660.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total value of $501,070.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,027.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,332. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $189.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

