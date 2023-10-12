Core Alternative Capital Has $3.02 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110,304 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 13.0% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3,236.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 113,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,548,000 after buying an additional 110,051 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 49,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 16.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.74. 671,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,070,327. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.40. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.97.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

