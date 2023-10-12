Core Alternative Capital Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12,659.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

Chubb stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,830. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $181.32 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

