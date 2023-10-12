Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 30,535 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 526,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,862. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

