First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $236,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $256,000. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $212,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 120.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $68.28. 351,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,278. The company has a market cap of $211.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

