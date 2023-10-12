First National Bank of Hutchinson Grows Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Shell were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.52. 874,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,757,402. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $66.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.