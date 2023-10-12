WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $12.76 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $14.31 on Thursday, hitting $3,086.26. The stock had a trading volume of 30,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,348. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,106.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2,835.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $19.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,200.71.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

