Aspire Wealth Management Corp Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.93. The company had a trading volume of 129,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,298. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

