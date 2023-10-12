Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 4.4% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $372.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,576,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,317,781. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.77.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

