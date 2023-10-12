Mendota Financial Group LLC Sells 283 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mendota Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,426,000 after purchasing an additional 210,313 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,592,000 after buying an additional 37,097 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $721,085,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in AON by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,237,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,415,000 after buying an additional 36,505 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.67.

Shares of AON stock opened at $329.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.21 and a 200-day moving average of $327.08. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $266.35 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

