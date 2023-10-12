Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 80,147 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

MU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,649,912. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $477,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,745,359.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,123 shares of company stock valued at $16,193,960. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.