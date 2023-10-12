Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for about 1.8% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.31. 522,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,717,962. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.23. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

