Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 496,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $27,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after buying an additional 28,137,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,049,000 after buying an additional 868,250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,802,000 after acquiring an additional 193,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,999,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,435,000 after buying an additional 48,658 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VEU traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.21. 291,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,470. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

